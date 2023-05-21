OmniaVerse Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 15% lower against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $261,986.81 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

