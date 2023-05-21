O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,764 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $44,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,366,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,756,624,000 after buying an additional 122,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,131,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,705,682,000 after buying an additional 100,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $663,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Cowen downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.00.

Shares of NOC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.31. 463,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,200. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $430.93 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.98 and its 200-day moving average is $482.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

