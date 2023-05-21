O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 60,706 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,198,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,651,371. The company has a market capitalization of $404.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $154.64.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,973,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

