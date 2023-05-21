Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE:NVS opened at $100.81 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
