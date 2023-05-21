Nordson Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. Nordson has a payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nordson to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $217.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.49. Nordson has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $610.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordson by 8.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nordson by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

