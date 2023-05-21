NKN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $60.86 Million (NKN)

NKN (NKN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. NKN has a market capitalization of $60.86 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NKN

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 754,831,362 coins and its circulating supply is 601,333,312 coins. The official message board for NKN is blog.nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @nkn_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NKN is https://reddit.com/r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NKN’s official website is nkn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work.

Proof of Relay (PoR) is a peer-to-peer sharing mechanism at blockchain level. Participants receive rewards by contributing more network resources than they consume. NKN uses Proof of Relay mechanism to guarantee network connectivity and data transmission capacity.

NKN began as an ERC20 token but has since switched to nscan blockexplorer. NKN token serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth.”

Buying and Selling NKN

