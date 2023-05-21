NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NEP. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.87. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $86.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

