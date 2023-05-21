NEAR Protocol Price Hits $1.62 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.62 or 0.00006012 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $37.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00038949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,307,592 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 907,307,592 in circulation. More information can be found at https://near.org/."

