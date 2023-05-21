Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0565

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.30 million and $41,467.68 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00131753 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00063272 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026393 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003669 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,182,948 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

