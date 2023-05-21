National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$151.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$142.20.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.6 %

RY stock opened at C$127.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$130.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$132.33. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$116.75 and a 52 week high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.88, for a total transaction of C$565,320.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.