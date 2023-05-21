Moonriver (MOVR) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $45.03 million and $1.21 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for about $6.47 or 0.00024084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,802,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,956,832 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

