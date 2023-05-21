Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mondelez International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,806,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,758. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09.
Mondelez International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.
Mondelez International Profile
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.
See Also
