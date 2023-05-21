Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 334 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Snowflake worth $53,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 22.1% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,600,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 471,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,119 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,817. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.73 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.27. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

