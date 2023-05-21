Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 222,860 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 409.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,860 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $47,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.95 and its 200 day moving average is $174.94.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

