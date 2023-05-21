Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $42.01 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,272 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of MetLife worth $42,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in MetLife by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 600,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,474,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MetLife Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays lowered their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

