Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 6,391 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $42,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

APD stock opened at $278.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.21. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

