Missouri Trust & Investment Co Reduces Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of DIS traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,429,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,713,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

