Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases 1,440 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,725,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,060,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 456,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,228,000 after buying an additional 60,894 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 162,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. 5,404,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,089. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

