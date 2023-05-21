Missouri Trust & Investment Co Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $199.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.25 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

