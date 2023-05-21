Missouri Trust & Investment Co Buys 1,320 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock worth $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.76. 11,674,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.26. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

