Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.89 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and $173,178.06 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025240 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00009138 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

