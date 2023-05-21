Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Purchases £31,505.19 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,465.35).
Melrose Industries Trading Down 1.3 %
MRO opened at GBX 484.10 ($6.06) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513.90 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,025.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.17.
Melrose Industries Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -4,375.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Melrose Industries
Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.