Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO) Insider Purchases £31,505.19 in Stock

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Rating) insider Charlotte Twyning bought 6,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 471 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of £31,505.19 ($39,465.35).

Melrose Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

MRO opened at GBX 484.10 ($6.06) on Friday. Melrose Industries PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284.46 ($3.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 513.90 ($6.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,025.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 280.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.17.

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Melrose Industries’s previous dividend of $0.83. Melrose Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -4,375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Melrose Industries

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 480 ($6.01) price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 165 ($2.07) to GBX 175 ($2.19) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 248 ($3.11).

(Get Rating)

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.