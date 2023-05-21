Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTCH. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Match Group has a one year low of $30.73 and a one year high of $87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Match Group’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Match Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,372,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,531 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

