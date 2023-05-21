Macquarie Upgrades Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Neutral

Macquarie upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $7.40 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.10.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TME stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.