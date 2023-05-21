Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $2.60 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 18.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

