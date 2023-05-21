Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,579,000 after purchasing an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,137.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 652,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,083,000 after purchasing an additional 600,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.27. 2,768,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,365. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.75. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

