Litecoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $355.65 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $6.73 billion and approximately $355.65 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $92.16 or 0.00344769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013326 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000681 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Litecoin
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,971,302 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org.
Buying and Selling Litecoin
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
