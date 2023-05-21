Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Reaches $2.55 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $54.68 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 783,478,231 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 783,424,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00336515 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $71.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
