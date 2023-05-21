Liquity USD Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00003748 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $282.27 million and approximately $681,411.38 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 280,215,560 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

