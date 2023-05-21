Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,362,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274,575 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $770,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,024,000 after buying an additional 479,117 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 7.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,941,000 after buying an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,962,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,785,000 after buying an additional 109,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,657,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $848,837,000 after buying an additional 60,376 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.76.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $371.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $357.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.38. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

