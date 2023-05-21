LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.09. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.92.
LifeVantage Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
