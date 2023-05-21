LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LFVN stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The stock has a market cap of $57.60 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 1.09. LifeVantage has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.92.

LifeVantage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from LifeVantage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in LifeVantage by 117.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LifeVantage during the first quarter worth $234,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

