LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TREE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.75.

LendingTree Stock Performance

NASDAQ TREE opened at $19.60 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $66.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.93.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LendingTree will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at $552,348.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingTree by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

