Laffer Tengler Investments Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Comcast were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

