Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 6,513 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Laffer Tengler Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chevron were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $155.23 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $294.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.65.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

