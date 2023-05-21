Laffer Tengler Investments Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $228.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

