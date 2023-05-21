Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.54 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,367 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $496.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.80. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

