Laffer Tengler Investments Has $1.21 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Laffer Tengler Investments lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,541 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.75.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.40.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

