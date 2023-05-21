KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.72

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and traded as high as $27.32. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 11,571 shares trading hands.
KNYJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut KONE Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71.
Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization, and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.
