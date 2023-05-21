Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVFGet Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Keppel REIT engages in the investment of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets portfolio. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

