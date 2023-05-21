Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC upgraded shares of Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Keppel REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KREVF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14.
About Keppel REIT
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel REIT (KREVF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.