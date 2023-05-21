Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 82,755 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 693,821 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 82,755 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after buying an additional 170,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.18. 17,728,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,292,514. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $171.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

