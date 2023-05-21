Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $68,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,793,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

