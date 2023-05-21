ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.38.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.
Insider Transactions at ITT
In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT
ITT Stock Performance
Shares of ITT stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.
ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ITT Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.
About ITT
ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ITT (ITT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.