ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

ITT Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. ITT has a one year low of $63.77 and a one year high of $95.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

