iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 125,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,411,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,543,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,292. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.