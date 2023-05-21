iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,586 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.94. 5,404,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,089. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.82.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

