iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Lifted by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of SouthState Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $420.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,873,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,887. The company has a market capitalization of $313.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $408.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.39. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

