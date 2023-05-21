iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Holdings Lifted by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 129.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,205 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 80,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.71. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

