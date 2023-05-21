iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $7.70.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of IQ stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that iQIYI will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% in the first quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,215,000 after buying an additional 3,767,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after buying an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,026,000 after buying an additional 4,685,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth about $64,318,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.