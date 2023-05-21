IPVERSE Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $869,380.38 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 50% against the US dollar.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

