IoTeX 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.78 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 20th. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $215.17 million and $2.78 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,447,273,077 coins and its circulating supply is 9,447,273,072 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX is a privacy-focused blockchain infrastructure for the Internet of Things (IoT) that aims to enable autonomous device coordination and create an open ecosystem for people and IoT devices to interact with proper incentives. It is based on Ethereum and uses the Roll-DPoS consensus mechanism for instant finality and high throughput to support millions of devices. The team includes over 30 researchers and engineers and the network has over 100 delegates and is fully open-source. The IOTX token is used for transactions, staking, governance, and registering new devices on the network. The IoTeX ecosystem includes projects such as Ucam, Pebble, Mimo DEX, and IoTeX Scout, among others. The team is headquartered in Silicon Valley and includes former Google, Facebook, and Uber employees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

