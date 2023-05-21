Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after acquiring an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,876,000 after acquiring an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $142.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.